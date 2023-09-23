Maharashtra: Flood-like situation in Nagpur city after heavy rains

India

Maharashtra: Flood-like situation in Nagpur city after heavy rains

Written by Manzoor-ul-Hassan September 23, 2023 | 01:14 pm 2 min read

Heavy rainfall has inundated Nagpur city, schools shut

Heavy rainfall in Nagpur city of Maharashtra for the past 24 hours has resulted in severe waterlogging in low-lying areas, PTI reported. As a precautionary measure, the state government declared a holiday for education institutes, and rescue teams have been deployed to assist those affected by the flooding. The heavy downpour also badly disrupted normal life, impacting businesses and transportation services. Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said rains will continue in Nagpur, Bhandara, and Gondia districts.

Rising waters disrupt daily life

The heavy rainfall reportedly caused water to enter several residential complexes, particularly those near the Nag and Pili rivers, per The Times of India. It reportedly affected vehicular traffic after the Mor Bhavan bus stop was submerged, impacting the Aapli Bus Service. Many shops and business establishments have also been forced to close due to waterlogging. The Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC) urged people not to venture out unnecessarily or cross bridges as water levels continue to rise in river channels.

Watch: Video of aftermath of heavy rains in Nagpur

IMD forecasts more rains, thunderstorms

Aside from Nagpur, the IMD said light rainfall is very likely to occur in isolated places over Amravati, Yavatmal, and Gadchiroli. It has also predicted light to moderate rainfall at many places in Wardha and some parts of Chandrapur, Bhandara, and Gondia districts. Notably, the Nagpur airport recorded 106mm of rainfall till 5:30am. The NMC has also issued helpline numbers for people to call for help or to share information. The numbers are 07122567029 or 07122567777.

State government mobilizes rescue efforts, NDRF personnel deployed

Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis is closely monitoring the situation and has instructed local authorities to activate multiple rescue teams. Reportedly, personnel from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) have been deployed to help people stranded in flooded areas. The city's municipal corporation's fire and emergency service teams are also providing relief and rescue work, and citizens have been requested to cooperate.

Share this timeline