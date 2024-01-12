Karnataka: 7 men who assaulted interfaith couple booked for rape

The charges of gang rape were added later based on the woman's statement

Charges of gangrape were invoked against the seven men who attacked an interfaith couple in a hotel room in Karnataka, NDTV reported. The initial complaint about the incident was registered by a hotel staff, and the charges of gang rape were added later based on the woman's statement, police said. According to The Indian Express, five men have been taken into police custody. Efforts are on to nab the rest of the accused.

Woman releases video alleging rape by attackers

On Thursday, the woman released a video alleging she was gang-raped. "I reached the lodge at 1 pm...many youths barged in and attacked us. They assaulted me and took me on a bike. I was taken to a forest and raped," she said. "They later dropped me at a bus stop....I want them to be punished," she added. The police said that they learned about the rape only through media reports and have booked a case under the appropriate section.

Attackers recorded videos of assault to blackmail couple

According to The Indian Express, the woman, who is in her 20s, is married and a resident of Uttara Kannada district. The police said the woman and the man who checked into the hotel were in a relationship. "The suspects were aware of the woman's meeting and followed her," a police officer said. The officer also said that the assailants possibly recorded the video of the attack to blackmail the couple so that they wouldn't report the crime.

Guidelines in place to prevent moral policing incidents: Home minister

Of the five men who were detained, two were identified as Aftab Maqbool Ahmed Chandanakatti (24) and Madarsab Mahmed Isaq Mandakki (23). The police did not disclose the identities of the rest of the accused. State Home Minister G Parameshwara said that there are established guidelines to prevent incidents of moral policing. Karnataka Director General of Police Alok Mohan said, "We will initiate action against those who take the law into their hands. We are taking this case seriously."

The incident took place on January 7

According to reports, the attack took place on January 7, and a complaint was filed a few days later. The assailants had recorded the attack and shared the clip online. The video, which has since gone viral, shows men outside the room before storming in and thrashing the couple. Another video shows the woman outside the hotel after the assault, with her hijab being lifted by the attackers to expose her face.