Interfaith couple assaulted by 6 men in Karnataka hotel

Interfaith couple assaulted by 6 men in Karnataka hotel

By Tanya Shrivastava 03:37 pm Jan 11, 202403:37 pm

Two accused have been arrested in the case

An interfaith couple was verbally abused and beaten up by six men who barged into their hotel room in Hanagal Taluk, Haveri district of Karnataka, police said. Two of the accused have been arrested. The incident reportedly took place on January 7, and the victims filed a complaint with the police a few days later.

Attackers film assault, share videos online

The incident was recorded by the assailants. The video, which has since gone viral, shows men outside the room before storming in and targeting the woman. The video also shows the man being beaten up. Another video shows the woman outside the hotel after the assault, with her hijab being lifted by the attackers to expose her face.

Police investigating the incident, arrests made

A police officer confirmed that the attack took place on January 7 at Nalhara Cross in Hanagal. The six accused, all from the minority community, face charges of attempted murder, kidnapping, and outraging a woman's modesty, NDTV reported. Further investigation is underway, police said, adding that efforts are underway to apprehend the remaining four.

Cousins mistaken for interfaith couple, thrashed

The incident came to light just two days after two cousins, who belong to different faiths, were reportedly assaulted for almost three hours by a mob in Belagavi town of Karnataka. According to The Times of India, the attackers assumed that they were an interfaith couple and arrived. The assault ended only because the man managed to call the police. They were in town to apply for a government scheme when the incident took place.