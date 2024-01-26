History

A coin toss

The elegant six-horse drawn carriage, featuring a black exterior with gold-plated rims, red velvet interiors, and an embossed Ashoka chakra, was initially owned by the Viceroy of India during British rule. After the end of colonial rule, both India and newly-formed Pakistan competed for the luxurious buggy. The ownership was decided by a coin toss between India's Colonel Thakur Govind Singh and Pakistan's Sahabzada Yaqub Khan, with Colonel Singh securing the carriage for India.

2014

Buggy's comeback

During British rule, the presidential carriage was utilized for ceremonial purposes and transportation within the presidential estate. However, it was discontinued after India gained independence due to security concerns and was replaced by bullet-proof vehicles. The historic buggy made a comeback in 2014 when President Pranab Mukherjee arrived in it for the Beating Retreat ceremony at Vijay Chowk on Kartavya Path, signifying the conclusion of Republic Day celebrations on January 29.

Twitter Post

Watch: Murmu and Macron leave for Kartavya Path

Landmark parade

'Nari Shakti' on display during India's 75th Republic Day celebrations

On Friday, India showcased its military prowess and cultural diversity while emphasizing "Nari Shakti," or women empowerment, during the 75th Republic Day parade. An all-women Tri-Service contingent marched down the Kartavya Path for the first time, with women pilots enthralling the audience during the Indian Air Force's fly-past. The contingents of the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF), consisting of only female personnel, also made an appearance during the parade.