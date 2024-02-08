Siddique made the announcement in a post on X

Maharashtra: Baba Siddique resigns from Congress after 48 years

By Snehadri Sarkar 04:09 pm Feb 08, 2024

What's the story Former Maharashtra minister Baba Siddique resigned from Congress on Thursday. The former three-time MLA from Bandra (West) made the announcement in a post on X (formerly Twitter). He said that he was quitting the "primary membership of the Indian National Congress with immediate effect." Notably, Siddique has been associated with the Congress for around 48 years.

Siddique's post

Some things better left unsaid: Siddique after quitting

Siddique reflected on his journey with the Congress party in his resignation post and expressed gratitude. "I joined the Indian National Congress party as a young teenager, and it has been a significant journey lasting 48 years. There's a lot I would have liked to express but as they say some things are better left unsaid," he wrote. He has not provided a reason for his resignation from the party.

Next step

Speculation surrounding Siddique's next move

A prominent face of the Mumbai Congress, the former Congressman served as a minister when the Congress-Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) coalition was in power. According to reports, there are rumors that Siddique will join Ajit Pawar's faction of the NCP at an event in Bandra. According to India Today, Siddique and his son had earlier met with Ajit to discuss their "next course of action."

Background

Siddique's political career

In addition to serving three terms as an MLA, Siddique has held roles as minister of state for food and civil supplies, labor and FDA, and as a municipal corporator for two consecutive terms. He has also served as the chairperson and senior vice president of the Mumbai Regional Congress Committee and parliamentary board of the Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee.