Maharashtra: Curfew, internet shutdowns enforced as Maratha quota agitation grows

By Prateek Talukdar 01:26 pm Nov 02, 202301:26 pm

The government shut down internet services in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar district

The government shut down internet services in Maharashtra's Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar district on Thursday as the law and order situation worsened amid the agitation for Maratha reservations. Meanwhile, a Maratha community body in Nashik district passed a resolution to mark the upcoming Diwali festival as "black Diwali." The resolution said Marathas will neither make any purchases, nor light diyas, staples of the festival of lights.

Why does this story matter?

The government, in agreement with all parties on Wednesday, said that the Maratha community will be granted reservations. The state government was cowed into accepting the demands for Maratha reservations as violent protests erupted in several parts of the state. However, the poster boy of the current agitation, Manoj Jarange Patil, has refused the all-party appeal to end his fast-unto-death, demanding blanket reservations immediately.

State-run bus services suspended in 5 Marathwada districts

A curfew was imposed and internet services were suspended in parts of the Beed district, which saw the houses and offices of politicians get torched. The move was prompted by incidents of arson and rioting. Similar incidents were reported in other parts of the state as well. State-run bus services have been completely suspended in five districts of the Marathwada region.

Protesters blacken Shinde, Fadnavis's posters, take out candle march

Members of the Maratha Kranti Morcha (MKM) protested in Latur city, while community members in Sangli took out a candlelight march demanding reservations. In Bhiwandi, protesters smeared the posters of Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis with paint on Thursday. So far, 141 cases have been registered against protesters, and 168 people have been arrested, the police said on Wednesday.

Patil rejected government's attempt to distribute Kunbi caste certificates

The protesters said that Marathas are Kunbis—which come under Other Backward Classes (OBC)—as per Nizam-era records and thus deserve quotas in education and employment. The government previously said it would start distributing Kunbi caste certificates to 11,530 eligible people as per Nizam-era documents. However, Patil rejected the government's announcement, calling it an inadequate move, and sought blanket reservations for the entire community.

Will grant Maratha reservations without tampering existing quotas: Shinde

The Kunbis, along with other communities under the OBC category, are opposing the demand for Maratha reservations, fearing that the new entrants will eat into their quotas. Putting the government in a tight spot, they have carried out protests seeking written assurance. Shinde said all parties have agreed that the Maratha community should be granted reservations without disrupting the existing quotas.