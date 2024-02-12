BJP names Chunnilal Garasiya and Madan Rathore for 2 Rajya Sabha seats from Rajasthan

By Ramya Patelkhana 08:22 pm Feb 12, 202408:22 pm

What's the story The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday announced the names of candidates for two seats from Rajasthan for the upcoming Rajya Sabha elections. While three seats from the state are set to go to polls, the party has named Chunnilal Garasiya and Madan Rathore as its candidates. The biennial Rajya Sabha elections for 56 seats across 15 states will be held on February 27.

BJP earlier released list of 14 candidates

On Sunday, the BJP named 14 candidates, including ex-Congress leader RPN Singh, RS MP Sudhanshu Trivedi, and five others from Uttar Pradesh. Two from Bihar and one each from Chhattisgarh, Haryana, Karnataka, Uttarakhand, and West Bengal were also named.The term of 50 Rajya Sabha members from 13 states will end on April 2, while six from two states will retire on April 3.