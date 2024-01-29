Rajya Sabha: Elections for 56 seats on February 27
The Election Commission of India (ECI), on Monday, said that 56 seats of the Rajya Sabha from 15 states will go to polls on February 27. The term of office for 50 members from 13 states will conclude on April 2. Six members from two states will retire on April 3. The states where RS elections will be held include Bharatiya Janata Party strongholds: Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat. Congress-ruled Telangana, and Trinamool Congress-ruled West Bengal are also on the list.
What's the election schedule?
According to the schedule released by ECI, candidates can file nominations by February 15. The final day for withdrawal of nominations is February 20. Polling is expected to take place between 9am and 4pm on February 27. The votes will be counted at 5pm. Meanwhile, the date before which elections shall be completed is set for February 29.
Voting for Rajya Sabha polls
Rajya Sabha members are indirectly elected by State Legislative Assembly members through a proportional representation system using a single transferable vote. In this process, each MLA's ballot paper lists as many preferences as there are candidates. MLAs vote by marking their preferences next to candidate names. Candidates who secure the required quota of votes in the first round are declared elected.
Vote transfer
If no candidate meets the required quota in the first round, the candidate with the fewest votes is eliminated. Their votes are then redistributed to remaining candidates based on MLAs' preferences. This process continues until all vacancies are filled. Rajya Sabha members serve six-year terms, with one-third retiring every two years to maintain continuity in the parliamentary house.