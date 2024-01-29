Dates

What's the election schedule?

According to the schedule released by ECI, candidates can file nominations by February 15. The final day for withdrawal of nominations is February 20. Polling is expected to take place between 9am and 4pm on February 27. The votes will be counted at 5pm. Meanwhile, the date before which elections shall be completed is set for February 29.

Upper House

Voting for Rajya Sabha polls

Rajya Sabha members are indirectly elected by State Legislative Assembly members through a proportional representation system using a single transferable vote. In this process, each MLA's ballot paper lists as many preferences as there are candidates. MLAs vote by marking their preferences next to candidate names. Candidates who secure the required quota of votes in the first round are declared elected.

Election process

Vote transfer

If no candidate meets the required quota in the first round, the candidate with the fewest votes is eliminated. Their votes are then redistributed to remaining candidates based on MLAs' preferences. This process continues until all vacancies are filled. Rajya Sabha members serve six-year terms, with one-third retiring every two years to maintain continuity in the parliamentary house.