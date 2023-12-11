Union Cabinet clears criminal law amendment bills

By Riya Baibhawi Dec 11, 2023

The Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita Bill seeks to replace the Indian Penal Code

The Union Cabinet on Monday reportedly cleared bills seeking to amend criminal laws in India, allowing Union Home Affairs Minister Amit Shah to table them in the ongoing Parliament Winter Session. However, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the cabinet opposed two suggestions of the Parliamentary Standing Committee of Home Affairs—concerning adultery and homosexual sex. The proposed legislation aims to replace India's British-era criminal laws.

2 recommendations go against SC verdicts

The committee recommended the offense of adultery be retained in the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita Bill, 2023, which seeks to replace the Indian Penal Code (IPC). Its other recommendation involves penalizing non-consensual homosexual acts under Section 377 of the IPC. However, PM Modi, his office, and the cabinet agreed not to accept both recommendations as they would contradict previous verdicts by the Supreme Court.