Centre places Rs. 36,468 crore order for Tejas fighter jets

India 2 min read

By Snehadri Sarkar 06:05 pm Nov 25, 202306:05 pm

Modi government placed order worth Rs. 36,468 for Tejas fighter jets

The Centre has reportedly placed an order of Rs. 36,468 crore for 83 Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) Mk 1A Tejas aircraft with Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL). According to official sources on Saturday, the delivery of these Tejas fighter jets is scheduled for the beginning of February 2024. The Narendra Modi government has also sanctioned Rs. 9,000 crore to develop LCA Mk 2, a more lethal version of LCA Tejas.

Central government's initiatives to increase India's defense preparedness

While highlighting that the first version of the Tejas aircraft was inducted into the Indian Air Force (IAF) in 2016, the official stated that the central government has taken numerous steps to increase the defense preparedness and indigenization of the nation. "Currently, two squadrons of IAF, 45 Squadron and 18 Squadron, are fully operational with LCA Tejas," added the source.

Modi's sortie on Tejas fighter jet in Bengaluru

The development comes right after PM Modi took a sortie on Saturday on the indigenously built LAC Tejas in Bengaluru. Speaking on his successful flight on the Tejas, Modi took to X (formerly Twitter) and said that the experience was incredibly enriching. He added that the sortie significantly bolstered his "confidence in our country's indigenous capabilities and left me with a renewed sense of pride and optimism about our national potential."

Visuals shared by Modi of his sortie on LAC Tejas

All you need to know about India-made LAC Tejas

LAC Tejas is a 4.5-generation multi-role fighter jet that is capable of taking up offensive air support, close combat, and ground attack roles with ease. It is the lightest and smallest aircraft in its class and has an excellent safety track record of accident-free flying. HAL primarily developed Tejas for the IAF, but a Naval variant of the fighter jet is being tested to undertake Ground Maritime Operations.

LAC Tejas to replace aging MiG-21 by 2025

The IAF reportedly plans to replace its MiG-21 fleet, which has been serving the Air Force since 1963, with the LCA Tejas Mark 1A aircraft by 2025. Currently, only two MiG-21 squadrons are operational in the Air Force amid recent safety concerns regarding the jets. MiG-21s from the No. 4 Squadron in Rajasthan's Uttarlai were retired in October and will be replaced by the Su-30MKI fighters.