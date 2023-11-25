Pune realtor killed by wife during domestic dispute: Report

By Snehadri Sarkar 05:43 pm Nov 25, 202305:43 pm

Pune man dies after being hit by wife, arrested

In a shocking development from Maharashtra, a woman reportedly murdered her husband at their home in an upscale residential society in Pune on Friday afternoon during a domestic dispute. The 36-year-old man, identified as Nikhil Pushparaj Khanna, lived in the flat located on the eighth floor of the A-5 block of Ganga Satellite in Wanowrie with his father and wife.

Police give details on strained relationship between accused and victim

According to the police, Renuka Khanna wanted to celebrate her birthday in Dubai on September 18. However, Nikhil refused to fulfill her demand and did not give her wife any gifts on their November 11 marriage anniversary. The victim, who was a realtor, also avoided discussing her plans to visit Delhi on the first week of December to celebrate her relative's birthday.

Couple did not share cordial relationship: Neighbors tell police

Wanowrie Police Station senior inspector Sanjay Patange revealed that they received the alert from Ruby Hall Clinic at around 1:00pm about Nikhil's death. "Only the two were at home when the incident took place, and the couple does not have kids," he added. While the couple had fallen in love and married nearly six years ago, neighbors told cops that the pair did not share a cordial relationship and often used to quarrel.

Accused struck victim on his head with heavy object: Police

The police have arrested the wife since the incident. She confessed during interrogation that she might have struck her husband on the head with a heavy object during a heated argument. "He may have fallen unconscious. We are yet to find the object that was used to attack him," revealed a police official. She also admitted to punching her husband on the nose, which caused him to bleed profusely.

Accused informed victim's father after incident

The accused allegedly alerted Nikhil's father, Dr. Pushkaraj Khanna, after the incident, who rushed to their residence and tried to save him by giving cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR). Meanwhile, the police revealed that the victim's father also said that the relationship between Nikhil and Renuka had soured since their marriage and that they would often quarrel over trivial matters.

Wife booked for murder

BJ Medical College and Sassoon General Hospital's forensic medicine department head, Dr. Naresh Zanjad, stated, "The deceased was brought to the hospital post afternoon by the cops." "The postmortem was performed at around 8:30pm, and doctors have reserved the opinion on the cause of death," added Zanjad. The Wanowrie Police has filed a case under Indian Penal Code (IPC) Section 302 (murder) in the matter.