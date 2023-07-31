4 shot dead by RPF constable on Jaipur-Mumbai train, arrested

India

4 shot dead by RPF constable on Jaipur-Mumbai train, arrested

Written by Snehadri Sarkar July 31, 2023 | 09:09 am 1 min read

A Railway Protection Force (RPF) constable reportedly shot dead four individuals, including an Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) of police, on board a train near Maharashtra's Palghar railway station on Monday morning. "Four casualties, including the ASI, have been reported in the firing incident inside the Jaipur Express train (12956). The accused has been arrested. DCP North GRP has been informed," ANI quoted the RPF saying.

