By Chanshimla Varah 03:54 pm Nov 25, 202303:54 pm

All the four accused in the 2008 murder of journalist Soumya Vishwanathan were sentenced to life in prison by Delhi's Saket Court on Saturday. The four accused, Ravi Kapoor, Amit Shukla, Balbir Malik, and Ajay Kumar, were also fined Rs. 25,000 each and Rs. 1 lakh each under the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA).