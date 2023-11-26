Uttarkashi tunnel rescue: Manual drilling likely as machine hits snag

By Manzoor-ul-Hassan 10:48 am Nov 26, 202310:48 am

Authorities has decided to go for manual drilling for Uttarkashi tunnel rescue

The rescue efforts to save 41 workers trapped in the Silkyara tunnel of Uttarakhand's Uttarkashi reportedly encountered another obstacle, as the auger machine got stuck while drilling through debris. Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said that teams hope to remove the machine by Sunday and then continue the drilling operation manually, per News18. Meanwhile, the Indian Air Force has transported crucial Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) equipment to Dehradun to assist in the rescue operation.

Why does this story matter?

A section of the 4.5km under-construction tunnel between Silkyara and Dandalgaon, part of the Char Dham all-weather road project, collapsed on November 12, trapping the workers. While the initial debris span was roughly 60m near the tunnel's mouth on the Silkyara side, rescuers confirmed on Friday that barely 10m remained, raising hopes that workers may be rescued shortly. However, repeated technical snags have delayed the mission, raising concerns about the workers' physical and mental health.

Protection umbrella is being installed for rescuers

After facing repeated technical snags in the auger machine, the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) reportedly warned the rescue operation could take a long time. Officials are now reportedly planning for vertical drilling as well, according to The Times of India. Additionally, preparations are being made to install a protective umbrella inside the tunnel where rescuers are working. Separately, a landline connection was also being set up by BSNL at the site for trapped workers to connect with their families.

SJVN team on standby for vertical drilling

According to reports, a 12-member team from Satluj Jal Vidyut Nigam (SJVN) is on standby to perform vertical drilling on the tunnel. A final decision would be taken by the SJVN and the Oil and Natural Gas Corporation after receiving the orders. "We have given a proposal to the administration to do vertical drilling in five to six days," said an SJVN official. He said the survey for drilling had been done, and their drilling machine also reached the spot.

CM Dhami held high-level meeting with rescue agencies, officials

Meanwhile, CM Dhami held a high-level meeting with all agencies and officials involved in the rescue efforts, stressing that their top priority is to extract the workers safely. He also visited the tunnel site and held a press conference, noting that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is concerned about the situation and receives regular updates. International tunneling expert Arnold Dix reaffirmed his promise that the trapped workers will be out "by Christmas," as reported by Mint.

Auger machine faced 3 snags in 3 days

Sunday marked the 15th day of rescue for the 41 trapped workers. It has seen many rays of hope and several timelines. However, unexpected obstacles foiled the rescue plans. The American drilling machine also reportedly faced its third snag in three days. It hit a metal pipe on Thursday evening, halting the drilling for a day. The operation stopped again when the machine encountered another metallic object on Friday. And on Saturday, the machine got completely stuck inside the tunnel.