PM Modi security breach case: 7 police officers suspended

By Manzoor-ul-Hassan 01:52 pm Nov 26, 202301:52 pm

Punjab government has suspended 7 police officers in PM Narendra Modi security breach case

The Punjab Police has suspended seven officers in connection with the alleged security lapse during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Ferozepur, Punjab, in 2022. They included a superintendent of police (SP) and two deputy superintendents of police (DSP). The officers were suspended on Wednesday, as stated in a letter from the state Director General of Police (DGP), Gaurav Yadav. Authorities also filed a chargesheet against them over alleged "dereliction of duty" during PM Modi's visit.

Why does this story matter?

On January 5, PM Modi's convoy was halted for about 20 minutes when farmers blocked his route to a rally in Ferozepur, Punjab. The incident led to a political clash between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Congress, which was in power in the state at the time. Later, the Supreme Court also ordered a probe into the incident and set up an inquiry committee, led by former top court judge Justice Indu Malhotra.

Suspended officers include ex-SP Ferozepur, 2 DSPs

Punjab's home department has so far suspended seven officers in the PM Modi security breach case, including the then SP Ferozepur Gurvinder Singh Sanga, according to ANI. Other suspended officers are DSPs Parson Singh and Jagdish Kumar, Inspectors Tejinder Singh, Balwinder Singh, Jaswant Singh, and Assistant Sub Inspector (ASI) Rakesh Kumar. "Gurvinder Singh Sanga has been suspended for negligence in duty. Gurvinder Singh was then SP Operation, Ferozepur. Gurvinder Singh is currently posted in Bathinda," per the DGP's letter.

Inquiry committee report indicts top officials

The Supreme Court-appointed committee's report also found state Chief Secretary Anirudh Tewari and Police Chief S Chattopadhyaya responsible for the security lapses during PM Modi's visit, the Hindustan Times reported. Earlier, SP Sanga was reportedly indicted for not taking "corrective and urgent" action while monitoring nearly 300 protesting farmers who blocked the bridge on the Moga-Ferozepur highway, where the PM's convoy was stuck. The Punjab government order stated that Sanga allegedly "did not perform his duty properly."

'Officers failed to take appropriate action': Punjab home department

On Wednesday, a second order from the home department charged all seven police officers under Section 8 of the Punjab Civil Services rule (punishment and appeal) 1970. An official involved in the investigation said that Sanga and the other suspended officers were present at the bridge but failed to take action or inform their superiors, despite knowing about the farmers' movements. He also questioned why Sanga was at the site when he was assigned duty elsewhere.

What probe committee recommended

The probe committee's report, read by ex-Chief Justice NV Ramana and Justices Surya Kant and Hima Kohli, stated, "The Ferozepur SSP failed to discharge his duty to maintain law and order. He failed to do this even though sufficient force was available and even though he was informed two hours in advance about the PM's convoy. The report also suggested forming an oversight committee for periodic revisions of the "Blue Book" to avoid similar incidents in the future.