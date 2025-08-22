Chaos at Rekha Gupta's first public appearance; 2 men detained 

Police have detained two separate individuals for allegedly creating a ruckus near the venue of an event attended by Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta in Gandhi Nagar. According to reports, one of the individuals got into an altercation with traders and then yelled slogans against the Delhi CM but was quickly apprehended by security forces there. The motive behind this latest disruption is yet to be confirmed by authorities.

Event focus CM Gupta addresses garment dealers CM Gupta was addressing the Association of Wholesale Readymade Garments Dealers during the event. In her speech, she reiterated her commitment to East Delhi's development, often called Yamunapar. "We will once again place Yamunapar at the forefront of Delhi's development," she said. Gupta also credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi for infrastructure projects like the Delhi-Dehradun Expressway, which she claimed would improve daily life for residents.

Twitter Post Video from the event #WATCH | Delhi | Police have caught two separate individuals who were suspected of creating a ruckus near the venue of an event being attended by Delhi CM Rekha Gupta in Gandhi Nagar pic.twitter.com/Iw2BFpJHFR — ANI (@ANI) August 22, 2025

Defiant stance Not afraid, will keep fighting for Delhi's rights: Gupta CM Gupta also assured supporters that she wouldn't be intimidated or exhausted in her fight for Delhi's rights. "Your chief minister Didi will not be afraid, will not get tired, will not lose. Till Delhi gets its rights, she will keep fighting with you," she said. The Gandhi Nagar gathering ended peacefully, but police have tightened security around the chief minister after these disturbances.

Security breach Earlier, attack on CM during public hearing Earlier this week, CM Gupta was attacked by a man during a Jan Sunvai at her Civil Lines camp office. Her office called it a "well-planned conspiracy to kill her." The accused, Sakariya Rajeshbhai Khimjibhai from Rajkot, Gujarat, was arrested at the scene. Investigators found that Khimjibhai had a criminal past and had conducted reconnaissance near the CM's residence and office before the attack.