Centre extends ban on SIMI for another 5 years
The Narendra Modi government on Monday extended the ban on the Students Islamic Movement of India (SIMI) for another five years. The government labeled the outfit as an "unlawful association" under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA). Union Home Minister Amit Shah shared the news via a post on X (formerly Twitter). He said:"Bolstering PM @narendramodi Ji's vision of zero tolerance against terrorism '...SIMI' has been declared as an 'Unlawful Association' for a further period of five years..."
Read Shah's full statement here
First banned in 2001
SIMI was first declared an outlawed organization in 2001, when the Atal Bihari Vajpayee government was in power. Since then the ban has been extended every five years. The outfit, founded on April 25, 1977, in Aligarh, Uttar Pradesh, allegedly operates with the goal of transforming India into an Islamic state. According to Shah's statement, SIMI has been found "involved in fomenting terrorism, disturbing peace and communal harmony to threaten the sovereignty, security and integrity of Bharat."
SIMI's alleged involvement in terror attacks across India
SIMI members have been accused of involvement in various terrorist acts, including the 2017 blasts in Gaya, the 2014 bombing at the Chinnaswamy stadium in Bangalore, and a jailbreak in Bhopal in 2014. SIMI has operated in states including Uttar Pradesh, Kerala, Delhi, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Bihar, Assam, West Bengal, Maharashtra and parts of Gujarat.