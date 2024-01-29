Twitter Post

History

First banned in 2001

SIMI was first declared an outlawed organization in 2001, when the Atal Bihari Vajpayee government was in power. Since then the ban has been extended every five years. The outfit, founded on April 25, 1977, in Aligarh, Uttar Pradesh, allegedly operates with the goal of transforming India into an Islamic state. According to Shah's statement, SIMI has been found "involved in fomenting terrorism, disturbing peace and communal harmony to threaten the sovereignty, security and integrity of Bharat."

Terror activities

SIMI's alleged involvement in terror attacks across India

SIMI members have been accused of involvement in various terrorist acts, including the 2017 blasts in Gaya, the 2014 bombing at the Chinnaswamy stadium in Bangalore, and a jailbreak in Bhopal in 2014. SIMI has operated in states including Uttar Pradesh, Kerala, Delhi, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Bihar, Assam, West Bengal, Maharashtra and parts of Gujarat.