Suicide note

Student apologizes in suicide note

In her suicide note, the student, identified as Nihari Singh, wrote, "Mummy, Papa, I can't do JEE. So I suicide. I am loser. I worst daughter [sic]." "Sorry Mummy, Papa. This is the last option I have," she wrote in Hindi. Singh was living with her father and repeating Class 12. Her family found her hanging and took her to the hospital, where she was declared brought dead. She was grappling with the intense pressure of competitive exams, per cops.

Recent cases

18-year-old NEET aspirant died by suicide last week

The incident came five days after a NEET aspirant, Mohammed Zaid, died by suicide in Kota. The 18-year-old from Moradabad, Uttar Pradesh, died by hanging himself on January 24. He lived in a hostel in Kota's Jawahar Nagar area and was reportedly preparing for his second attempt at NEET, the all-India examination for admission to medical colleges. Last year, nearly 30 students died by suicide in the Rajasthan city.

Kota

Coaching hub grapples with student suicides

Kota is a popular coaching hub but has gained ill repute for rising student suicides. Around two lakh students from across the country go to Kota each year to prepare for exams like the JEE and the NEET. Mental stress and depression amid a hypercompetitive environment are the prominent reasons behind the deaths. The alarming rise in suicides has prompted local authorities to take action. They have implemented several measures, such as mandating anti-hanging devices on ceiling fans, among others.

What Next?

Comprehensive overhaul needed: Psychiatrist

Dr. Bharat Singh Shekhawat, head of the psychiatry department at Kota Medical College, stressed the need for a complete overhaul in the approach of coaching institutes and parents to address the alarming increase in student suicides. He told NDTV last year that students who join coaching institutes at the age of 15 or 16 miss out on important school experiences like extracurricular activities and friendships. This impacts their mental well-being, he said.

Helpline

Seek help if you are having suicidal thoughts

If you or anyone you know is suffering from suicidal thoughts, you can reach out to AASRA for suicide prevention counseling. Its number is 022-27546669 (24 hours). You can also dial Roshni NGO at +914066202000 or COOJ at +91-83222-52525. Sneha India Foundation, which works 24x7, can be contacted at +91-44246-40050. Vandrevala Foundation's helpline number is +91-99996-66555 (call and WhatsApp).