Exit polls for Assembly Elections 2023 announced as polling ends

1/8

Politics 2 min read

Exit polls for Assembly Elections 2023 announced as polling ends

By Prateek Talukdar 06:21 pm Nov 30, 202306:21 pm

The exit polls for the assembly elections of five states are out

The exit poll results for the assembly elections in five states are finally out as polling concluded in Telangana on Thursday. The Congress is predicted to retain power in Chhattisgarh and unseat the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Madhya Pradesh. The Mizo National Front (MNF) and Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) are likely to retain Mizoram and Telangana, respectively, while the BJP may win Rajasthan.

2/8

Why does this story matter?

An exit poll is a survey conducted right after people exit the polling station after casting their vote. It indicates the polling trends until the results are declared, in this case, on December 3. Since the elections were scheduled on different days, the Election Commission prohibited the announcement of exit polls until the polling concluded in all states to prevent any influence on voters.

3/8

Congress likely to sweep Chhattisgarh

The incumbent Congress is expected to bag 40-50 out of the total 90 seats in Chhattisgarh, per India Today-My Axis India exit poll, while the BJP is predicted to win 36-46 seats. Zee News-Matrize exit poll projected the same seats for the Congress and BJP. Jan ki Baat predicted 42-53 for the Congress and 34-45 seats for the BJP.

4/8

Congress may wrest Madhya Pradesh from BJP

The Congress is expected to clinch 111-121 seats out of the total 230 seats in Madhya Pradesh, per India Today-My Axis India exit poll, while the BJP is expected to win 106-116 seats. Jan Ki Baat predicted 102-125 seats for the Congress and 100-123 seats for the BJP.

5/8

MNF projected to register consecutive win

For Mizoram, Jan ki Baat predicted 10-14 for MNF, 15-25 for ZPM and 5-9 for the Congress.

6/8

BJP predicted to win riding on anti-incumbency trend

Jan Ki Baat predicted 100-122 seats for the ruling BJP and 62-85 for the Congress in Rajasthan.

7/8

Congress is expected to win 48-64 seats in Telangana

In Telangana, the ruling BRS is predicted to win 40-55 seats, while the Congress is expected to win 48-64 seats, according to Jan Ki Baat. The BJP may win 6-13 seats, while AIMIM may win 4-7 seats.

8/8

Results to be declared on December 3

Mizoram went to polls in a single phase on November 7, followed by Madhya Pradesh on November 17, Rajasthan on November 23, and Telangana on Thursday. Chhattisgarh elections were conducted in two phases on November 7 and 17. The majority mark to form a government in Chhattisgarh is 46, Madhya Pradesh 116, Mizoram 21, Rajasthan 101, and Telangana 60.