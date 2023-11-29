5 states on high alert over China's respiratory illness surge

By Manzoor-ul-Hassan 12:31 pm Nov 29, 202312:31 pm

Alert has been issued in five states after Centre's directive on China's pneumonia

Authorities in at least five states, including Rajasthan, Gujarat, Uttarakhand, Karnataka, and Tamil Nadu, have put their healthcare systems on alert due to a rise in respiratory illnesses among children in China. This is in response to a warning issued by the central government to states and union territories, asking them to review their public health and hospital readiness. The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare claimed the situation wasn't alarming currently but needed a close watch.

Why does this story matter?

China is reportedly experiencing a rise in respiratory illnesses, believed to be pneumonia. It's mainly affecting children, amid the winter onset. China clarified that the outbreak was caused by flu and other known pathogens and not a novel virus. In view of the emerging public health situation, the Indian government issued a health advisory for all states and union territories. It urged them to review public health preparedness as the cases in northern China continue to grow.

States take action to prepare for potential outbreak

In response to the Centre's directive, Rajasthan's health department decided to form "rapid response teams" to tackle any outbreak. The state's Additional Chief Secretary Shubhra Singh asked officials to develop a prevention and treatment action plan within three days. Gujarat directed all hospitals to be on alert, while Tamil Nadu's director of Public Health and Preventive Medicine urged the health department to increase surveillance. Similarly, Uttarakhand and Karnataka's health departments issued separate advisories for people about pneumonia and seasonal flu.

Know about seasonal flu, its symptoms

Seasonal flu is a contagious disease that usually lasts five to seven days and has low morbidity and mortality rates. However, it can be more dangerous for infants, the elderly, pregnant women, those with weakened immune systems, and people on long-term medications like steroids. Symptoms include fever, chills, fatigue, loss of appetite, muscle pain, nausea, sneezing, and a dry cough that can persist for up to three weeks in high-risk groups.

What Union Health Ministry advised states, UTs

Earlier, the Union Health Ministry's letter advised all states and union territories to follow the "Operational Guidelines for Revised Surveillance Strategy in the context of COVID-19." It called for integrated surveillance of respiratory pathogens presenting as cases of influenza-like illness (ILI) and severe acute respiratory illness (SARI). Medical colleges and hospitals, including private facilities, have been asked to report cases of severe acute respiratory illness, acute respiratory illness, or influenza-like illness on the IDSP-IHIP portal.