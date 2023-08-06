Another cross-border love story: Pakistani woman virtually marries Indian man

Written by Snehadri Sarkar August 06, 2023

Jodhpur man ties knot with Karachi woman virtually after visa issue: Report

After the cross-border relationship of Seema Haider and Sachin Meena, a new cross-border marriage involving a Pakistani bride and an Indian groom has grabbed the headlines. According to reports, Ameena from Pakistan's Karachi has officially gotten married to Arbaaz from Rajasthan's Jodhpur. However, their wedding was solemnized virtually last week after she reportedly failed to obtain an Indian visa.

Details on Arbaaz, Ameena's online marriage

As per the news outlet India Today, the wedding ceremony complete with all the rituals was conducted via video conferencing on Wednesday night. While Qazis from both sides officiated the Nikah, relatives and family members of Arbaaz and Ameena also participated in the auspicious event. Furthermore, the entire wedding was reportedly displayed on screens for the groom's relatives in Jodhpur.

We were compelled to conduct marriage online: Arbaaz

Meanwhile, the groom revealed that his relatives live in Pakistan and this was an arranged marriage. "We were compelled to conduct it online due to the strained relations between the two countries at present. It will take a considerable amount of time to obtain a visa," he said. "That's why we decided to conduct it virtually," added Arbaaz.

Ameena's family asked son's hand in marriage: Arbaaz's father

On the other hand, Arbaaz's father, Mohammad Afzal, said that Ameena's family asked for his son's hand in marriage, and they accepted it. "A grandson of mine is a chartered accountant, who is married to a girl from Pakistan. Seeing their happiness, Ameena's family asked our son's hand in marriage, which we accepted," Hindustan Times quoted Afzal as saying.

Recalling Haider, Meena's cross-border love story

To recall, Pakistan's Haider (30) illegally entered India via Nepal with her four kids in May 2023 to live with her Greater Noida-based lover Meena (25). Reportedly, they met online in 2019 while playing the online mobile game PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds (PUBG). In March, the couple got married in Nepal secretly on their first meeting and have remained in the headlines for various reasons.

