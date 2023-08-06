Gurugram residents approach authorities to prevent migrants workers' exodus

Written by Prateek Talukdar August 06, 2023

Residents in Gurugram are approaching district authorities urging them to ensure the safety of essential staff

Residents in Haryana's Gurugram are approaching district authorities, urging them to ensure the safety of essential workers who are leaving the city or have stopped stepping out following threats of violence from Hindu right-wing groups, Hindustan Times reported. Hundreds of migrant workers, mostly Muslims, from at least six neighborhoods have reportedly left the city in the aftermath of communal riots since last week.

Why does this story matter?

Communal riots broke out in Nuh and spread to other parts of Haryana on Monday after a Muslim mob allegedly pelted stones at a religious procession organized by the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) and Bajrang Dal. The clashes killed six people and injured over 200, while numerous shops and vehicles were torched. The Haryana government suspects a "conspiracy" behind the attacks on the rally.

Workers haven't left homes since Tuesday

Residents' Welfare Associations (RWAs) and trader groups said that their essential staff, such as domestic workers, car cleaners, cooks, security guards, and drivers, haven't turned up for work since Tuesday. They said they had urged Deputy Commissioner Nishant Kumar Yadav to visit their areas and convince them to stay back. Migrant workers reportedly live in slum clusters near the high-rise buildings of these residents.

Ensure security of workers: RWAs

Will set your huts on fire: Locals to migrants

Nagma Khatun, a domestic worker from West Bengal, told HT, "Some locals on motorbikes had come to our slums and threatened that if we didn't leave, they will set our hutments on fire at night while we will be sleeping." Salli Rehmu Khan, also hailing from Bengal and working as a security guard in Gurugram's Sector 57, said his landlord evicted his family overnight.

Police deployed near slums, confidence-building exercises being conducted

The exodus in Gurugram reportedly began on Tuesday and increased in the following days, especially in Tigra, Wazirabad, Tigaon, Badshahpur, Sector 70A, Sector 57, Sector 56, Dundahera, Palam Vihar, Manesar, Sikanderpur, Nathupur, Teekli, Kasan, IMT, and Ghata village. The district administration is conducting confidence-building exercises for migrant workers while police personnel have been deployed near the slums to ensure the safety of such workers.

