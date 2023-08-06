Heavy rainfall predicted in Uttarakhand, UP; light showers in Delhi

Written by Prateek Talukdar August 06, 2023 | 12:18 pm 2 min read

Heavy rainfall is likely in Uttarakhand, north Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal, and the northeast

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy to extremely heavy rainfall across Uttarakhand, northern Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal, and parts of Northeast India for the next four-five days. A yellow alert has been issued in Himachal Pradesh and Bihar, while Delhi is forecasted to experience cloudy skies coupled with light showers. Sporadic rainfall is likely in other northern states.

Why does this story matter?

Central and southern parts of the country experienced intense rainfall over the last week. However, rainfall activity has reduced in these regions and is picking up in eastern areas, The Weather Channel reported. An active monsoon trough (low-pressure area) over northeastern Madhya Pradesh combined with a cyclonic circulation over Gujarat and its neighboring areas would cause a fresh spell of rain, the IMD said.

What is a monsoon trough?

A monsoon trough is a stretch of low-pressure areas which acts as a point of convergence for moist air masses from different directions. It leads to the formation of dense vertical clouds, called cumulonimbus, which bring heavy rains and thunderstorms.

Heavy rain in Telangana results in Rs. 4,500cr damage

Haryana and Punjab recorded 59% and 44% excess rainfall, respectively, in July, the IMD said. Chandigarh alone received 170% excess rainfall in the same duration. Meanwhile, heavy downpours in Telangana between July 18 and 28 resulted in 44 deaths. They also caused damage amounting to Rs. 4,500 crore, said the state government, announcing Rs. 5 lakh ex-gratia to the families of the deceased.

6 lakh affected due to rain, floods in Odisha

No major rainfall is likely in Odisha, and water levels have reportedly receded in most rivers there. However, several villages remained cut off as heavy rain and floods affected around six lakh people over the last week; 2,737 houses were damaged in the calamity. The state government said 52,573 people were evacuated to relief shelters and 315 free kitchens are being operated for them.

Typhoon Doksuri wreaks havoc in China, Beijing sees highest-ever rainfall

On the other hand, Typhoon Doksuri has affected large swathes of East Asia, especially China. In the past few days, Beijing recorded its highest-ever rainfall in 140 years, when record-keeping began. People in Beijing and neighboring Hebei province reportedly fled their homes as 10 people have died and 18 are missing. The officials have evacuated millions of people, BBC reported.

