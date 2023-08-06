Haryana Police refutes sexual harassment claims inside Nuh temple



Written by Snehadri Sarkar August 06, 2023 | 10:32 am 2 min read



The Haryana Police has reportedly denied claims of sexual harassment of women stranded in Nalhar Temple of Haryana's Nuh during the recent clashes in the district and labeled the same as a "false narrative." Additional Director General of Police (ADGP), Rohtak Range, Mamata Singh, said that she was present at the temple during the clashes, and no such incident took place.

On Monday, communal clashes engulfed Nuh and other parts of Haryana﻿ after a Muslim mob allegedly threw stones at a procession organized by the Bajrang Dal and the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP). The clashes claimed the lives of six people and injured more than 200 individuals as violence spread to adjourning areas like Gurugram and some parts of Delhi too.

ADGP Singh rejects sexual harassment claims

Speaking to the news agency ANI, Singh said, "A narrative has been going on social media since yesterday that the day the devotees were stuck at Nalhar Mandir, gruesome crimes like rape occurred with a few women devotees there during this." "I would like to tell you that this is false, a complete rumor," the ADGP added.

Nearly 220 people arrested so far: Singh

Furthermore, Singh also warned that strict action will be taken against those who keep spreading such rumors. On the other hand, the top police official also revealed that 216 individuals had so far been apprehended for having alleged links to violence-related incidents across Haryana. "216 persons have been arrested in the state, and out of these numbers, 83 are preventive arrests," she stated.

Suspension of mobile internet, SMS services extended in Nuh

Meanwhile, the state government decided to extend the suspension of mobile internet, dongle, and SMS services provided on mobile networks in the violence-hit Nuh till Tuesday. However, voice calls would be allowed. According to the news outlet Mint, the official order has clarified that the ban will be in effect until 11:59pm on Tuesday.

Know about Nuh communal violence

Widespread violence devastated Haryana's Nuh district on Monday and spread to neighboring Gurugram, killing at least six people. It reportedly occurred in a Muslim-dominated area as reports circulated that Bajrang Dal member Monu Manesar would join the VHP march. Notably, Manesar is wanted in the Bhiwani double murder case from February 2023 over his alleged involvement in the lynching of two Muslim cattle dealers.

