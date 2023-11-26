Hailstorm, unseasonal rainfall hit Gujarat

1/6

India 2 min read

Hailstorm, unseasonal rainfall hit Gujarat

By Manzoor-ul-Hassan 04:33 pm Nov 26, 202304:33 pm

Hailstorm in Gujarat created snow-like atmosphere in the state

Gujarat witnessed unusual weather on Sunday, with unseasonal rainfall and hailstorms turning streets into snow-like landscapes. Residents, excited by the rare weather event, shared images and videos of the icy hailstones on social media platforms, including X. This comes amid the India Meteorological Department (IMD)'s prediction of thunderstorms with hail and heavy rainfall for the state. Similar weather has been predicted in Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, and south Rajasthan on Sunday and Monday.

2/6

Why does this story matter?

The unusual weather was attributed to a strong convection caused by the cyclonic circulation situated over southwest Rajasthan and its neighboring state. Although the snow-like hailstorm brought joy to people, it led to crop destruction in the Kutch and Saurashtra regions. Notably, similar weather conditions were witnessed in Rajasthan and Gujarat in 2019, when parts of both states experienced sudden and unseasonal rainfall accompanied by hailstorms and lightning.

3/6

Netizens share visuals of hailstorm in Gujarat

Social media users eagerly posted their experiences and videos of the Gujarat hailstorm. One of the users shared a photo of someone holding a handful of hailstones and another of an ice-covered road. Another user uploaded a video of locals enjoying the wintry scene on Rajkot's streets. Videos also emerged of people stopping by the side of busy roads to capture images after the hailstorm.

4/6

Watch: Visuals of hailstorm-blanketed road in Rajkot

5/6

Climate change concerns amid unusual weather

While many netizens enjoyed the unusual weather in Gujarat, others expressed concerns about climate change. One X user commented on the weather, saying, "Weather transitions are like mood swings." Another user said, "Climate crisis is real." The state's Gandhinagar Gir Somnath received 38mm of rain from 6:00am to 8:00am on Sunday morning, Junagadh received 35mm, Amreli received 13mm, and Rajkot received 6mm, according to the State Emergency Operation Center.

6/6

Know IMD forecast for different states

Heavy rainfall and thunderstorms also pounded Mumbai and Navi Mumbai on Sunday morning. In Himachal Pradesh, light to moderate rain, along with snowfall in the higher regions, is expected on Sunday and Monday. Meanwhile, the Regional Meteorological Department in Chennai has issued a rain warning for areas of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry until Sunday. In Tamil Nadu, heavy rainfall already led to the closure of all schools in Chennai on Saturday.