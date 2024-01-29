Details

Booked for spreading communal disharmony

In the video, Sarovar is heard saying, "I will not have faith in Brahma, Vishnu as Gods and will not worship them either... I will not have belief in any God... of Hindu religion." "One should adopt Buddhism...," he added. The education department suspended 60-year-old Sarovar. He was arrested on Sunday by Bilaspur police, following a complaint from a Hindu right-wing organization. He was booked under IPC sections 153A and 295A; both related to spreading communal disharmony and blasphemy.

Investigation

Case against headmaster for hurting followers of Sanatan Dharma

Police are verifying the incident's date, which may have occurred near the consecration ceremony of Lord Ram Lalla's idol in Ayodhya. The Pran Pratishtha ceremony—led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi—was celebrated among Hindus across India and rest of the world. The complaint against Sarovar was filed by Rupesh Shukla, an office-bearer of a Hindu right wing organization in the area. The complaint claimed his act hurt the sentiments of the followers of Sanatan Dharma.