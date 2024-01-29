'Compete with yourself': PM Modi at 7th 'Pariksha Pe Charcha'
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday attended the seventh edition of the 'Pariksha Pe Charcha' program at Delhi's Bharat Mandapam. As many as 4,000 participants were physically present at the event, which focused on addressing and alleviating exam-related stress. During his address, the PM advised parents not to view their child's report card as their visiting card. He also encouraged students to compete with themselves rather than others.
Healthy competition is important: PM
PM Modi highlighted the significance of healthy competition and challenges as sources of motivation in life. He warned against the negative impact of comparing one child to another, saying it can harm their prospects. The prime minister also called on teachers to see their work as more than just a job, but as a way to empower students' lives. He also talked about the need to address exam stress through genuine and heartfelt conversations instead of demoralizing comparisons.
Practice writing with pen, paper: Modi
PM also Modi highlighted the importance of maintaining the skill of writing with pen and paper, particularly for students who use electronic devices like iPads. He asked students to practice daily by selecting a topic, writing about it, and then self-correcting. "This routine not only aids in identifying and rectifying mistakes but also enhances strategic thinking," he said. Modi also asked families and teachers to discuss with students to lessen this exam burden.
Bharat Mandapam packed with attendees
'Pariksha Pe Charcha' a mass movement: Union education minister
Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan also attended the event. He praised PM Modi's leadership in his gathering. "We have to make India a developed India by 2047, and it will be done under your (PM Modi) leadership...Today 'Pariksha Pe Charcha' has taken the form of a mass movement," he stated. Before the start of the program, PM Modi visited an exhibition at Bharat Mandapam and engaged with students presenting their tech innovations.
Over 2 cr students registered this year
According to the official notification, this year more than 2 crore students had registered for the seventh edition of the program. Last year, a record 38 lakh students registered for the program. This year, students from single residential schools from different parts of the country are participating for the first time. According to MyGov Portal, nearly 15 lakh teachers and over 5 lakh parents also registered for the event.
'Pariksha pe charcha' begins in 2018
The first edition of 'Pariksha pe charcha' was held on February 16, 2018. The program is a part of the exam warriors initiative started by PM Modi. It aims to provide a stress-free environment to adolescents. This is a program through which students, and parents. It emphasizes bringing teachers and society together to promote an environment where each child can express himself with complete freedom.