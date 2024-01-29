Details

Healthy competition is important: PM

PM Modi highlighted the significance of healthy competition and challenges as sources of motivation in life. He warned against the negative impact of comparing one child to another, saying it can harm their prospects. The prime minister also called on teachers to see their work as more than just a job, but as a way to empower students' lives. He also talked about the need to address exam stress through genuine and heartfelt conversations instead of demoralizing comparisons.

Statement

Practice writing with pen, paper: Modi

PM also Modi highlighted the importance of maintaining the skill of writing with pen and paper, particularly for students who use electronic devices like iPads. He asked students to practice daily by selecting a topic, writing about it, and then self-correcting. "This routine not only aids in identifying and rectifying mistakes but also enhances strategic thinking," he said. Modi also asked families and teachers to discuss with students to lessen this exam burden.

Twitter Post

Bharat Mandapam packed with attendees

Dharmendra Pradhan reacts

'Pariksha Pe Charcha' a mass movement: Union education minister

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan also attended the event. He praised PM Modi's leadership in his gathering. "We have to make India a developed India by 2047, and it will be done under your (PM Modi) leadership...Today 'Pariksha Pe Charcha' has taken the form of a mass movement," he stated. Before the start of the program, PM Modi visited an exhibition at Bharat Mandapam and engaged with students presenting their tech innovations.

Registrations

Over 2 cr students registered this year

According to the official notification, this year more than 2 crore students had registered for the seventh edition of the program. Last year, a record 38 lakh students registered for the program. This year, students from single residential schools from different parts of the country are participating for the first time. According to MyGov Portal, nearly 15 lakh teachers and over 5 lakh parents also registered for the event.

History

'Pariksha pe charcha' begins in 2018

The first edition of 'Pariksha pe charcha' was held on February 16, 2018. The program is a part of the exam warriors initiative started by PM Modi. It aims to provide a stress-free environment to adolescents. This is a program through which students, and parents. It emphasizes bringing teachers and society together to promote an environment where each child can express himself with complete freedom.