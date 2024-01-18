PM Modi releases commemorative stamps on Ayodhya's Ram Mandir

By Snehadri Sarkar 03:43 pm Jan 18, 202403:43 pm

PM Modi launches postage stamps on Ram Mandir ahead of consecration ceremony

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday released commemorative postage stamps on the Ram Mandir of Ayodhya and a book of stamps dedicated to Lord Ram issued by countries across the world. The stamp book aims to highlight Lord Ram's international appeal. The 48-page book has stamps issued by over 20 countries, such as the United States (US), New Zealand, Canada, and organizations like the United Nations (UN).

Why does this story matter?

The development comes just days ahead of the high-voltage Pran Pratishtha (consecration) ceremony at the Ram Mandir, where PM Modi will take the centre stage. The temple complex will be open to the public on January 23. Preparations are underway and security has been strengthened in the temple town as well as rest of India in view of the mega event.

Want to congratulate Indians, Ram Bhakts across the world: Modi

In a statement after the launch, PM Modi said:" Today, 6 Commemorative Postage Stamps on Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Mandir and an album of stamps issued on Lord Ram around the world have been released." He added that he was delighted to attend another event organized by the Shri Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha Abhiyan. "I want to congratulate the people of the country and all Ram Bhakts (devotees) across the world," he added.

New stamps feature Ram Mandir, Lord Ram's story

Featured on the stamps are designs related to the Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Mandir. The stamps showcase the temple, the Saryu river, the Choupai "Mangal Bhavan Amangal Hari," and the statues in and around the temple. In addition, the commemorative stamp collection features six stamps, each depicting important symbols and figures from Lord Ram's story.

Ram Lalla idol brought inside sanctum sanctorum

The main idol of Ram Lalla was brought inside the sanctum sanctorum of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya in the early hours of Thursday, Shri Ram Mandir Construction Committee Chairperson Nripendra Mishra said. Earlier on Wednesday, a replica of the main idol was symbolically brought in for 'Parisar Pravesh' (entry into the complex) amid the chanting of mantras. A special puja was held in the sanctum sanctorum before the idol was brought inside with the help of a crane.

Mysuru sculptor's Ram Lalla idol selected for Ram Mandir

A Ram Lalla idol created by Karnataka sculptor Arun Yogiraj has been selected for installation at Ayodhya's Ram Mandir. The idol has been carved out of stone and depicts the deity as a five-year-old boy in a standing posture. The current idol of Ram Lalla, which has been worshipped for the last seven decades, will also remain in the sanctum sanctorum of the new temple.