UP: 8 including child burnt to death in car-truck collision

India

By Manzoor-ul-Hassan 11:22 am Dec 10, 202311:22 am

8 persons burnt to death in fire after accident on Bareilly-Nanital Highway (Representational image)

Eight people, including a child, were charred to death inside their car as it caught fire after reportedly colliding with a dumper (truck) in the Bhojipura Police Station area of Uttar Pradesh on Saturday night. Two other people who were in the dumper were also critically injured, the police said. They said the incident took place on the Bareilly-Nainital Highway on Saturday night.

How eyewitnesses described tragic incident

The driver of the car in which the victims were traveling lost control after a tire burst, veering off into the opposite lane and colliding head-on with the dumper coming from Uttarakhand, eyewitnesses told PTI. They claimed the accident was followed by a loud explosion as the two vehicles caught fire. Soon after the incident, nearby residents rushed for help and called the police.

Watch: Visuals of collided vehicles

8 persons burnt alive before fire brigades doused flames

All eight occupants of the car were reportedly burnt alive before the fire brigades could douse the fire. Bareilly Special Superintendent of Police GS Chandrabhan Dhule confirmed the deaths, saying the bodies had been sent for post-mortem. He said it was a Maruti Suzuki Ertiga car that collided with the truck on the Nainital highway, causing a fire that killed all its passengers.

Doors of car centrally locked, passengers trapped in: Report

The car's doors did not open as the vehicle was reportedly centrally locked, trapping the passengers in. "The car collided with a truck on the highway near Bhojipura and got dragged, due to which it caught fire. It was centrally locked hence the people inside lost their lives due to the fire," Dhule said. The passengers were reportedly on their way to a wedding.