By Snehadri Sarkar 06:59 pm Dec 09, 2023

UP woman critical after being 'shot in head' by cop inside police station

In a shocking incident in Uttar Pradesh (UP), a woman was shot in the head from close range with a pistol by a police officer, reports said on Saturday. The incident reportedly took place at around 2:50pm on Friday inside a police station in Aligarh. Identified as Manoj Sharma, the accused is a sub-inspector (SI) and has been absconding since the incident. The condition of the woman is said to be critical.

CCTV footage from Aligarh shooting goes viral

In the now-viral CCTV footage of the incident, the woman could be seen standing beside a man inside the police station. Soon after, the accused cop walks in and is handed a gun by a colleague. Sharma then begins to examine the pistol and cocks it when the shot is fired, following which the woman collapses onto the floor immediately.

Know about vicitim's health, identity

The victim was immediately rushed to the Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College in Aligarh for treatment, where her condition is currently said to be critical. The woman, identified as 55-year-old Ishrat Nigar, was visiting the police station in connection to her passport verification. She was reportedly planning to visit Saudi Arabia for Umrah, a mini-pilgrimage.

Trigger warning: Viral clip of Aligarh cop shooting woman

Victim's family alleges harassment for money: Report

On the other hand, a relative of the victim has alleged that a dispute occurred over the demand for money for Nigar's passport verification. "She had visited the police station for a passport inquiry. She was getting calls for money," her relative Jeeshan told NDTV. "Don't know who shot her. Don't know who shot her. There was an argument between them," he alleged. Meanwhile, a senior official reportedly claimed that Sharma had no role in the victim's passport verification.

Accused cop suspended over negligence: Aligarh SSP

Providing further details on the incident, Aligarh Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Kalanidhi Naithani revealed Sharma has been suspended with immediate effect over negligence. He also confirmed that a criminal case had been registered against the accused sub-inspector, adding that the field unit was investigating the footage of the incident. A probe into the matter is underway.