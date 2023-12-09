ISIS conspiracy case: NIA arrests 13 people from Maharashtra, Karnataka

By Manzoor-ul-Hassan 11:35 am Dec 09, 202311:35 am

NIA has arrested 13 persons in fresh raids in Karnataka and Maharashtra in ISIS conspiracy case

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has launched fresh raids across several cities in the country in the Islamic State or ISIS terror conspiracy case. At least 44 locations have been raided on Saturday morning by the central agency, while 13 people have been arrested, ANI reported. These include some places in Karnataka and Maharashtra's Pune, Thane Rural, Thane City, and Mira Bhayandar.

Why does this story matter?

The NIA is currently probing an alleged conspiracy case linked to ISIS modules in the country, and several persons have already been arrested in the case. The accused, some of them having tech backgrounds, were allegedly planning to carry out terror attacks and spread violence across India. In July, the investigation agency said the accused were being paid by ISIS online through cryptocurrencies.

Most raids conducted in Thane

The locations raided in Maharashtra include Thane, Pune, and Mira Bhayandar. The majority of the raids were reportedly carried out in Thane Rural (31) and Thane City (nine), while two locations in Pune and one in Mira Bhayandar were also searched. The ongoing probe has exposed a bigger conspiracy with global ties and the involvement of foreign-based ISIS handlers, India Today reported, citing sources.

All 13 accused persons arrested from Pune

According to Hindustan Times, all 13 accused arrested by the NIA on Saturday were held in Pune. Meanwhile, at least six other suspects, including five in November and one in August, have been arrested in the case so far.

Breakthrough for NIA in October

In October, the Delhi Police's Special Cell reportedly arrested one of the NIA's most wanted ISIS terrorists, Shahnawaz, from a hideout in the national capital. The Special Cell has been working with the NIA to crack down on terror networks across India. Notably, Shahnawaz had a reward of Rs. 3 lakh on his head and was wanted in the "Pune ISIS module" case.