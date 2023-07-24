Border dispute: More Maharashtra villages request merger with Karnataka

Written by Prateek Talukdar July 24, 2023 | 11:55 am 2 min read

Around 10 gram panchayats in Maharashtra passed a resolution expressing their wish to merge with Karnataka

Around 10 gram panchayats in Kagal block of Maharashtra's Kolhapur district, which borders Karnataka, reportedly passed a unanimous resolution expressing their wish to merge with Karnataka, citing negligence by the Maharashtra government. The resolution was triggered by the Maharashtra government's decision to supply water to Ichalkaranji town from the Dudhganga River despite pushback from the aforementioned gram panchayats prompted by a water shortage.

Why does this story matter?

The border dispute between Karnataka and Maharashtra began in the 1950s when the borders of several states were redrawn following the State Reorganization Act. Since then, both states have attempted to claim hundreds of villages falling under each other's sovereignty. In December last year, the dispute escalated with violent protests in the border areas, and bus services between the states were stopped.

Merger with Karnataka will ensure regular water supply: Gram panchayats

The Maharashtra government supplied water to Ichalkaranji town, which has a population of five lakh, from the Dudhganga River under the Sulakod Water Supplying Scheme. The Dudhganga Bachao Kruti Samiti, representing over 10 gram panchayats in Kagal block, vehemently opposed the project, saying that merging with Karnataka will ensure basic amenities, including a regular water supply, to the villages.

Why Ichalkaranji not being supplied water from Panchganga River: Panchayats

The Kagal block reportedly has over 90% Marathi-speaking residents. Despite falling under Maharashtra, the residents of the area are dependent on Karnataka, especially the commercially developed Nippani town, for various services, including education. Residents from Sulakhod, Kasaba, Sagaon, Mouje Sangaon, Randivewadi, and five other panchayats questioned why water wasn't being supplied to Ichalkaranji from the Panchganga River flowing next to the town.

Around 80 villages pressed for merger earlier

In December last year, 42 villages under 11 gram panchayats, with a significant Kannada-speaking population, in Akkalkot block of Solapur district expressed their wish to merge with Karnataka, following which they received police notices. Similarly, 25 villages under 11 gram panchayats in Jat block of Sangli district and 10 villages in Deoni block of Latur district also sought to merge with Karnataka.

Maharashtra staked claim to Karnataka's 865 villages

Maharashtra claims that nearly 865 border villages/towns of Karnataka, including the likes of Nippani, Belagavi (previously Belgaum), and Karwar, should be merged with it. Meanwhile, Karnataka has staked its claim on 260 Kannada-speaking border villages that are part of Maharashtra.

