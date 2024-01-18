Indore student collapses in coaching class, dies

By Tanya Shrivastava 03:12 pm Jan 18, 202403:12 pm

The student was attending a class on Wednesday evening when he collapsed

An 18-year-old college student died after allegedly suffering a heart attack during a coaching class in Madhya Pradesh's Indore on Wednesday evening. According to reports, the student — Madhav — was preparing for the Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) entrance exam. Madhav was attending a class when he felt a shooting pain in his chest and collapsed. Investigation is underway in the cause of death, police said.

Incident caught on CCTV

CCTV footage from the classroom shows Madhav, dressed in a black shirt, sitting among other students in the classroom. At first, he seems fine, sitting upright. Just ten seconds into the video, he leans over his desk, appearing to be in distress. A classmate attempts to assist him and alerts the teacher. Moments later, Madhav collapses. His classmates rush to his aid, and he was taken to a nearby hospital, where he died within an hour.

'Silent heart attack' a concern in Indore

Madhav's untimely death has brought renewed attention to the phenomenon of 'silent heart attacks,' which have reportedly claimed at least four lives in Indore alone in recent weeks. Last year also saw several cases of 'silent heart attacks,' including a 55-year-old businessman who died while exercising and a 16-year-old girl who passed away from a suspected cardiac event while at school.

What is a silent heart attack?

A silent heart attack is accompanied by no symptoms, or only mild ones, that people might not link to a heart attack. Many studies have said that the burden of cardiovascular disease, particularly heart attacks, has become far more common in younger people. The "Indian Hearts Lacking Care Study" found that 53% of Indians in the 26-to-40-year age group are at high risk of cardiovascular disease due to two pathologies—obesity and hypertension, India Today reported.