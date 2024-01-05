US: Hindu temple defaced with pro-Khalistan graffiti—2nd in 2 weeks

By Manzoor-ul-Hassan

Another Hindu temple has been vandalized with anti-India graffiti in US

A Hindu temple, Vijay's Sherawali Temple, in Hayward, California, United States (US), has been defaced with anti-India graffiti and controversial slogans, triggering angry reactions from the Indian diaspora. This is the second such incident in California in less than two weeks. Last month, on December 23, pro-Khalistani graffiti was painted on Swaminarayan Mandir Vasana Sanstha Shri Swaminarayan Mandir's walls, calling Prime Minister Narendra Modi "a terrorist" and also mentioning "Shaheed (martyr) Bhindranwale."

Why does this story matter?

Vandalism at temples in Canada, the US, and Australia, allegedly by Khalistani supporters, has increased in recent years. Earlier, Canada's Indian-origin MP Chandra Arya raised the issue of rising anti-Hindu and anti-India hate in Canada after a Brampton temple was defaced. India has also accused Canada of providing a haven to Khalistani separatists. Meanwhile, in January 2023, three temples in Australia were vandalized.

Hindu American Foundation highlighted incident

Like the Swaminarayan Mandir attack, the latest incident was also highlighted by the Hindu American Foundation (HAF). On Friday, it shared a photo of the defacement of the Sherawali Temple on X. The organization said it was in touch with the police regarding the incident. The HAF also urged Hindu temples to install security cameras and alarm systems because of the "rising threat from Khalistan proponents as well as the omnipresent risk from anti-Hindu actors."

What HAF posted on X

Previous vandalism incident at Swaminarayan Mandir

In a related event last month, an exterior wall of the Shri Swaminarayan temple in Newark, California, was defaced with anti-India graffiti by suspected pro-Khalistan activists. Temple spokesperson Bhargav Raval had shared that "one of the devotees, who lives close to the shrine, found anti-India graffiti in black ink on an exterior wall of the building, and informed the local administration." The US State Department denounced the vandalism and extended support to the Newark Police Department in the investigation.

External Affairs Minister Jaishankar expressed concern

External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar expressed concern last month over the acts of vandalism against Hindu temples in the US. He stressed that extremist and separatist forces outside India should not be given any space. "Our consulate has lodged a complaint with the (US) government and the police there over whatever happened, and I believe the matter is being inquired," he had said. The Newark Police labeled the Swaminarayan Mandir incident a "targeted act" and assured an investigation.