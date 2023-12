3 criminal bills passed in Rajya Sabha

1/1

Politics 1 min read

3 criminal bills passed in Rajya Sabha

By Chanshimla Varah 08:39 pm Dec 21, 202308:39 pm

The Rajya Sabha passed the Bharatiya Nyaya (Second) Sanhita, 2023; the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha (Second) Sanhita, 2023; and the Bharatiya Sakshya (Second) Bill, 2023, on Thursday. The amended bills were passed in the Lok Sabha on Friday. They will replace the Indian Penal Code (IPC), the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC), and the Evidence Act.