Dec 21, 2023

In a significant development, the Lok Sabha passed a bill to establish a mechanism to appoint the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) and Election Commissioners (EC) after a brief discussion on Thursday. The Rajya Sabha gave its go-ahead to the Chief Election Commissioner and Other Election Commissioners (Appointment, Conditions of Service, and Term of Office) Bill, 2023, on December 12.

Presenting the bill in the Upper House of Parliament last week, Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal said major amendments were made to safeguard ECs from sudden removal and address other concerns. However, some opposition MPs raised concerns, with Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala questioning the legislation, asserting it negated the spirit of the Constitution of India.