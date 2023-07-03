India

ECI launches online portal for parties to file financial statements

Written by Manzoor-ul-Hassan July 03, 2023 | 04:59 pm 2 min read

The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Monday launched a web portal for political parties to file financial accounts online. It said the parties can submit their contribution reports and poll expenditure accounts without any hassle. The commission said in a letter to political parties that the online availability of the data is expected to enhance the level of compliance and transparency.

Why does this story matter?

Every political party is bound to disclose their financial accounts, transactions, and donations under the Representation of the People Act, 1951. Under the existing system, the parties were mandated to provide their "financial position" and "financial performance" through hard copies to the ECI. The documents would indicate their abilities and efficiency, but it was reportedly a cumbersome process.

ECI's move is part of '3C strategy'—clean-up, crackdown, and compliance

The ECI's move is part of its "3C strategy," which includes clean-up, crackdown, and compliance to strengthen transparency and accountability in political finance and expenditure. Officials claimed that any political party that does not want to submit reports online must provide the commission with a justification, which will be published on the ECI website for the benefit of voters.

Motive of portal is to ease filing, ensure standard format

The step has been taken with twin objectives—to overcome difficulties in filing physical reports, and to ensure timely filing in a standardized format, said the commission. The financial statements are required to be submitted by political parties to the ECI or Chief Electoral Officers of States/Union Territories, as per the Representation of People's Act, 1951, and other guidelines issued over the last many years.

