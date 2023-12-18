US defense chief lands in Israel to discuss Gaza war

US defense chief lands in Israel to discuss Gaza war

Dec 18, 2023

19,000 people in Hamas-controlled Gaza have been killed in Israeli retaliatory strikes

United States (US) Secretary Llyod Austin on Monday landed in Israel to discuss the ongoing war in Gaza. On social media, he reiterated the US's "ironclad" support to Israel in its war to obliterate the Palestinian terror group Hamas. However, Austin also underscored the need to protect civilians from harm and enable the continuous flow of aid in the Palestinian enclave. His visit came as Human Rights Watch (HRW) accused Israel of deliberately blocking aid and essential items inside Gaza.

Why does this story matter?

The ongoing conflict started on October 7 after Hamas killed around 1,200 Israelis and took 240 hostages during its surprise attacks on the Jewish nation. Israel responded by launching multi-pronged military aggression in Hamas-controlled Gaza, killing 19,000 Palestinians so far. As the situation worsens, several Western leaders have visited Israel in a bid to convince Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to a ceasefire with Hamas. Notably, Austin has met his Israeli counterpart, Yoav Gallant, and will also hold talks with Netanyahu.

Calls for ceasefire amid hostage crisis

Since the temporary, week-long ceasefire between Israel and Hamas ended on November 30, families of the hostages have urged the Israeli government to facilitate a new truce, allowing the release of more captives. The initial agreement reportedly led to the release of 105 hostages in exchange for 240 Palestinians held in Israeli jails. Amid calls for a ceasefire, however, Netanyahu has maintained that "military pressure is necessary both for the return of the hostages and for victory."

International pressure for truce

As civilian casualties in Gaza crossed the 19,000 mark, Israel's Netanyahu administration faces increasing international pressure for a truce. On Sunday, French Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna called for an "immediate and durable truce" during her visit to Israel. The United Kingdom (UK) and Germany have also requested a "sustainable ceasefire" but have explicitly not pressed for its immediate implementation so far. The United Nations has warned of a humanitarian crisis in Gaza due to widespread shortages of essential supplies.

Israeli hostages mistakenly shot by IDF in Gaza

Three Israeli hostages tragically lost their lives at the hands of the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) soldiers in Gaza on Friday. The hostages had used leftover food to create signs asking for help, revealed the IDF, per The Guardian. They also screamed for help in Hebrew, but a soldier felt threatened and shot them at a building in Gaza's Shejaiya. Two hostages were killed on the spot; the third—who was initially wounded and returned to the building—was shot dead later.

