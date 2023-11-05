Trudeau's statements 'damaged' probe into Nijjar's killing, says Indian envoy

By Manzoor-ul-Hassan 11:43 am Nov 05, 202311:43 am

Indian envoy has blamed Canadian PM Justin Trudeau for damaging probe into Hardeep Singh Nijjar's killing

India's High Commissioner to Canada, Sanjay Kumar Verma, called on the Canadian government to provide evidence supporting its claim that India was involved in the killing of Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar. Speaking to The Globe and Mail, he said India has not received any concrete evidence from Canada or its allies regarding its alleged involvement in Nijjar's death. Verma also suggested that public statements by Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau have "damaged" the ongoing police investigation into the killing.

Why does this story matter?

India-Canada relations have been strained for quite some time due to the latter's alleged leniency toward Khalistani supporters. In September, Trudeau accused India of plotting Nijjar's assassination in Surrey, British Columbia, and expelled an Indian diplomat, making matters worse. However, India dismissed his allegations as "absurd and motivated" and expelled a Canadian diplomat in response. After a few days, India canceled new visas for Canadians and asked Ottawa to downsize its diplomatic representation. Forty-one Canadian diplomats departed India last month.

Direction came from someone at high-level to accuse India: Verma

Referring to Nijjar's killing, he said, "There is no specific or relevant information provided in this case for us to assist them in the investigation." "Where is the evidence? Where is the conclusion of the investigation? I would go a step further and say now the investigation has already been tainted," The Globe and Mail quoted him as saying. "A direction has come from someone at a high level to say India or Indian agents are behind it," he said.

High commissioner expresses concerns over extradition requests

Regarding India's extradition requests to Canada, Verma said those conversations are between the two governments. He also emphasized that India was still waiting for action on 26 extradition requests made over the past five or six years. As for Canada's claims that it has both human and signal intelligence implicating Indian agents, Verma questioned how conversations were captured. "You are talking about illegal wiretaps and talking about evidence. Conversations between two diplomats are secure by all international law," he said.

Concerned about my safety and security: Verma

Verma said Canada must address the "core issue" and "rein in Khalistan supporters." He alleged that he was facing a threat to his life, which is why he received Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) security. "I am concerned about my safety and security. I am concerned about the safety and security of my consul generals. God forbid if something happens," he said. He said both sides need to ensure any disputes are dealt with "through professional communication and professional dialogue."

Khalistani terrorist threatens to blow up Air India flights

Meanwhile, Khalistani terrorist and Sikhs for Justice (SFJ) founder Gurpatwant Singh Pannun released a new video on Saturday imploring members of the Sikh community not to travel by Air India after November 19. He stated that plans are underway to blow up Air India flights on the birthday of Indira Gandhi (November 19). He also warned the Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi to remain closed on November 19.