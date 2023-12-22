Space given to terrorists: India after Trudeau's 'tonal shift' remark

By Riya Baibhawi 04:16 pm Dec 22, 202304:16 pm

India voiced its apprehension over Canada's tolerance of terrorists

Amid the ongoing diplomatic row, India has voiced its apprehension over Canada's alleged tolerance of terrorists and extremists. Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi brought attention to this issue on Thursday following Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's comments about a "tonal shift" in bilateral relations. Notably, Trudeau's remarks came days after the United States (US) indicted an Indian national for an alleged assassination attempt on Khalistani separatist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun.

Why does this story matter?

India and Canada have been engaged in a war of words since September when Trudeau blatantly accused New Delhi of being involved in the June 18 killing of Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar in Canada's British Columbia. Both countries expelled each other's diplomats and also suspended certain visa services. Some were partially resumed later. In subsequent developments, American authorities charged Indian citizen Nikhil Gupta—who is currently imprisoned in Czechia—in connection with the failed plot to assassinate Pannun.

MEA spokesperson's statement on extremists in Canada

Bagchi said that India's stance has been consistent, and it has always emphasized its concerns about the support given to extremists, terrorists, and anti-India elements in Canada. He said, "Our position has been quite consistent... We would hope that they (Canada) would take action on such extremist, elements that are misusing the freedom of speech and expression in their country." India has demanded action on several incidences, including graffiti against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and celebration of Indira Gandhi's assassination.

Watch Bagchi's full media briefing here

Trudeau's remarks and India-Canada relations

On Wednesday, Trudeau told CBC, "There is a beginning of an understanding that they (India) can't bluster their way through this, and there is an openness to collaborating." He claimed India's ties with Canada might have undergone "a tonal shift" following the US's indictment of an Indian national for plotting an assassination attempt on Khalistani terrorist Pannun. Moreover, the Canadian leader asserted that he did not want to be in "a situation of having a fight with India right now."

India would look into evidence, PM Modi says

Meanwhile, speaking on the US indictment, PM Modi has maintained that "few incidents" would not derail the relationship between the two countries. Earlier this week, he asserted India would "look into" any evidence related to the allegations. Moreover, on Friday, it was reported that French President Emmanuel Macron has been invited as the chief guest at the Republic Day celebrations on January 26 next year. Earlier, the Indian government reportedly invited US President Joe Biden, but he turned it down.