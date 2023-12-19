H-1B visa holders can renew their visas without leaving US

The White House Office of Information and Regulatory Affairs has cleared the review of H-1B pilot program

The US State Department has approved a pilot program that will enable 20,000 H-1B visa holders, including Indians, to renew their visas without leaving the country. Set to launch in January, this initiative aims to streamline the visa renewal process and reduce wait times for consular services. Currently, H-1B workers must schedule an appointment at a US embassy or consular office for a visa stamp before re-entering the country after traveling abroad.

Renewal process and selection criteria await further details

Those who are already in the United States as H-1B specialty occupation workers can apply for renewal by mail to the State Department. However, applicants must remain in the country while their renewal is being processed. The selection criteria for the initial 20,000 participants have not been disclosed. This initiative is part of the State Department's broader goal of reducing wait times for travel applications to the US.

Pilot program solely benefits foreign employees, excluding dependents

Reviving after nearly two decades, this program is intended only for work visa renewals. Its aim is to assist US permanent residents in renewing work visas without leaving the country. Reportedly, the pilot program will only apply to foreign employees and not to their dependents. By offering a more efficient and convenient renewal process, the State Department hopes to improve the overall experience for H-1B workers and their employers.