US urges Israel to limit civilian displacement in southern Gaza

By Riya Baibhawi 10:55 pm Nov 28, 202310:55 pm

Netanyahu has vowed to eliminate Hamas completely

The United States (US) on Tuesday cautioned Israel against causing "significant further displacement" of Palestinians in southern Gaza amid its conflict with Hamas, per The Associated Press. Senior American officials reportedly said President Joe Biden's administration was seeking to avoid large-scale civilian casualties or mass displacements like what was seen prior to the ongoing temporary truce. This came as Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu asserted his troops would hit Gaza with full force once the ceasefire comes to an end.

Why does this story matter?

Israel and Hamas entered a four-day truce on Friday, which was later extended till Wednesday. Hamas released 69 hostages, including 50 Israeli women and children, besides foreign nationals, since Friday. Meanwhile, Israel has freed 150 Palestinian prisoners, primarily women and underage males. To recall, the Palestinian terror group launched a multi-pronged attack on Israel on October 7, triggering the ongoing conflict in Hamas-controlled Gaza. Around 1,200 people were killed in Israel, while around 240 hostages were also taken.

US mounts pressure on Israel to operate with precision

Per The Hill, officials in the US have asserted that the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) should operate with greater precision in the southern part of the Gaza Strip than the conflict-hit north. Briefing reporters on the condition of anonymity, they added that Washington has been coercing Israel to maneuver its future Gaza campaign very carefully. The officials have noted that the Israeli government has been receptive to their concerns about civilian displacement.

US efforts to extend ceasefire, Blinken's Middle East visit

Meanwhile, Biden has expressed hope for the ceasefire to last as long as possible. Moreover, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken is scheduled to visit the Middle East later this week, marking his third trip since the Israel-Hamas conflict began. His visit is aimed at prolonging the truce as well as securing the release of more hostages. To note, following Hamas's October 7 attack on Israel, the latter's retaliatory strikes have reportedly killed 15,000 people in Gaza.

War is far from over, says PM Netanyahu

Earlier, Netanyahu met with Israeli troops in the Gaza Strip on Sunday, where he reasserted that the war was far from over. The IDF said it remains committed to crushing Hamas's military capabilities and ending its rule over Gaza. As international pressure mounts, rights experts from the United Nations (UN) and other international organizations demanded a war crime investigation. It is pertinent to note that, unlike Ukrainians—in the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war—Palestinians have no way out of combat zones inside Gaza.