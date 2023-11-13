Hamas planned Israel attack for over a year: Report

By Manzoor-ul-Hassan 07:57 pm Nov 13, 202307:57 pm

Hamas reportedly planned deeper attacks to trigger war

The Hamas had planned for more than a year to attack Israel in a large proportion and trigger a war in the Middle East, The Washington Post reported. The material obtained dead killed Hamas terrorists reportedly showed it "meticulously orchestrated" their actions. Hamas was allegedly willing to endure substantial losses, including the lives of civilians in Gaza under its control. They anticipated it would spark fresh, intense Palestinian opposition and obstruct attempts to normalize relations between Israel and Arab nations.

Why does this story matter?

The Israel-Hamas war entered its 38th day on Monday, with the Palestinian Ministry of Health reporting that Israel has killed over 11,000 people in Gaza, of whom 40% are children. On October 7, Hamas launched a three-pronged attack on Israel, killing 12,000 people and taking around 240 hostages. Israeli forces have divided Gaza into two parts and are pushing to capture Gaza City with ground invasions and airstrikes.

New evidence reveals Hamas's plan

Newly found evidence reportedly indicated that some Hamas terrorists possessed sufficient supplies, ammunition, and equipment to last for several days, according to The Washington Post. They were allegedly directed by their leaders to proceed further into Israel if the initial wave of attacks was successful. This could have potentially resulted in assaults on larger Israeli cities and military bases. One Hamas group had reconnaissance data and maps, suggesting plans to extend the attack to the West Bank border.

Secret planning, high-level deception by Hamas

Hamas officials went to great lengths to hide their preparations for the offensive against Israel, which had been in progress for over a year prior to the October 7 surprise attack, per intelligence reports. They reportedly engaged in above- and below-ground military drills, trained with imported weaponry, and collected comprehensive intelligence on possible targets. The exact plans for the locations and methods of the Hamas assault forces were known only to a select few elite military strategists, per The Post.

Distractions and ruses allowed Hamas to train in secret

The relative peace along Israel's southwestern border is said to have enabled Hamas to train and equip its attack squads largely unnoticed. Notably, Israeli authorities were preoccupied with other concerns, such as internal turmoil and security threats from Hezbollah in the north and violent Palestinian factions in the West Bank. This focus on other matters reportedly allowed Hamas to ready itself for its monumental assault without drawing major attention from Israeli intelligence.

Saudi Arab-Israel normalization talks halted

Saudi Arabia decided to put a pause on possible normalization talks backed by the United States with Israel soon after the Israel-Hamas war began. The Gulf Kingdom has never recognized Israel, even though US President Joe Biden's administration has been pushing hard for it in recent months. Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman had laid out conditions for normalization talks, including security guarantees from Washington and help in developing a civilian nuclear program.