Nepal bans TikTok citing disruption of social harmony

By Riya Baibhawi 06:58 pm Nov 13, 202306:58 pm

There are over 2.2 million TikTok users in Nepal

Nepal's government banned the Chinese video-sharing app TikTok on Monday, citing its potential to disrupt societal harmony within the nation. Minister of Communication and Information Technology Rekha Sharma disclosed that the decision was reached during a Council of Ministers meeting. She added that the complete enforcement of the ban will take some days. While the app is aimed at entertainment, at least 1,647 cases of cybercrime have been reported on TikTok, per Kathmandu Post.

Why does this story matter?

TikTok is a social media app launched in 2016 by Chinese tech company ByteDance. It provides a platform for users to create, share, and watch 15-second video clips. However, several countries, including India, Canada, Australia, and the United States, have imposed a ban on it due to security reasons. American authorities have accused the app of spying and gathering crucial information for the Chinese government. Notably, the Nepali government highlighted another issue—that of inciting violence through videos.

Minister Sharma details implementation process

Addressing media reporters, Sharma said that the government's goal is to facilitate a seamless transition as they focus on imposing the ban nationwide. "The prohibition might take some time, but the decision to ban TikTok has been taken. We are looking at how we can implement that effectively," the minister said. There are over 2.2 million users of TikTok across Nepal. A report underscored that, besides disrupting communal harmony, the app has also become a platform for gambling in Nepal.

Nepali Congress opposed TikTok ban

The Nepali Congress, which is a part of the Communist Party of Nepal-led ruling alliance, opposed the ban. It said that the government's decision infringes on freedom of speech and expression. Nepali Congress General Secretary Gagan Thapa took to X and wrote, "Regulation is necessary to discourage those who abuse social media, but shutting down social media in the name of regulation is completely wrong."

Social media platforms must have offices in Nepal

The prohibition order was issued just a few days after the Nepal government mandated social media companies, like Facebook, X, YouTube, and others, to open offices there. The decision was made in light of the increasing number of complaints related to the lack of companies' representatives in Nepal. Within three months of the guidelines taking effect, all social media sites must establish an office or designate a representative in Nepal.

TikTok ban in India

TikTok was banned in India in 2020. In February this year, it closed all its offices in the country and handed out pink slips to all 40 employees. India's Bharatiya Janata Party-led government has banned over 300 Chinese apps since the initial TikTok ban in June 2020. These applications include WeChat, UC News, Bigo Live, UC Browser, PubG, Helo, and Likee, among others.