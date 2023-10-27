COP28: India unlikely to commit to global cooling pledge

By Rishabh Raj 12:02 pm Oct 27, 202312:02 pm

The pledge aims to reduce cooling-related CO2 emissions by a minimum of 68% by 2050 compared to 2022 levels

India seems hesitant to join a global initiative at the upcoming COP28 climate summit, which aims to reduce emissions related to cooling, reported Reuters. The United Nations Environment Programme's Cool Coalition, in collaboration with COP28 host the United Arab Emirates, developed the pledge to reduce cooling-related CO2 emissions by a minimum of 68% by 2050 compared to 2022 levels. India's reluctance is primarily due to the country's need for cost-effective cooling solutions for its massive population.

Pledge requires major investments and raises costs

Adopting the global cooling pledge would require huge investments from participating nations in order to transition toward eco-friendly cooling technologies. This change would also lead to higher prices for cooling products, and India seems not ready yet to take this pledge.

COP28 is scheduled from November 30 to December 12

The annual climate conference in Dubai is scheduled from November 30 to December 12. Participating countries are anticipated to reveal their stance on the global cooling pledge. As India grapples with the task of providing budget-friendly cooling options for its extensive population, the government's unwillingness to support the pledge is rooted in concerns about the financial consequences of such a commitment.