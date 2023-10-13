Sonos introduces Era 100, Era 300 smart speakers in India

The speakers are humidity-resistant, which makes them suitable for various environments

Sonos is broadening its horizons in India with the launch of the Sonos Era 100 and Sonos Era 300 smart speakers. The Sonos Era 100 is priced at Rs. 29,999, while the Sonos Era 300 is available for Rs. 54,999. Both speakers come in black and white color options. Their pre-orders will kick off on October 15, at the official website, with sales starting on October 20. Take a look at the highlights of the new Sonos audio products.

Sonos Era 300 features Dolby Atmos and multi-channel surround sound

The sleek Sonos Era 300 sports an elegant hourglass design that enhances sound dispersion for an immersive audio experience. It packs a punch with six powerful drivers, providing a multi-directional audio experience and Dolby Atmos support for movies and music. This compact speaker is Sonos' first to offer multi-channel surround sound capabilities for home theaters. You can pair two units with Arc or Beam (Gen 2) speakers to create a captivating Dolby Atmos setup.

Sonos Era 100 boasts a slim design with impressive performance

The slim Sonos Era 100 delivers crisp stereo sound and deep bass, thanks to its innovative hardware and software. It offers impressive audio performance with its dual-angled tweeters and larger mid-woofer. Similar to Era 300, you can pair two Era 100 speakers with a soundbar for surround sound during movie nights or use them together for room-filling stereo sound. It also integrates seamlessly with the Sonos app for effortless control.

The speakers offer a user-friendly interface

Both the Sonos Era 300 and Era 100 are eco-conscious, featuring recycled plastic components and environment-friendly packaging. These devices are built to last and are easy to repair, ensuring a long-lasting user experience. Their user-friendly interface includes a capacitive volume slider. The speakers support Sonos Voice Control, the Sonos app integration, Apple AirPlay 2, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and touch controls. Users can also connect other devices using an auxiliary cable and the Sonos Line-In adapter.