Vivo Y200 5G to launch in India under Rs. 24,000

By Akash Pandey 02:52 pm Oct 13, 202302:52 pm

The Vivo Y200 5G will offer virtually expandable RAM

﻿Vivo has started teasing the arrival of the Vivo Y200 5G in India. While the exact launch date remains a mystery, the smartphone is expected to go official by the end of October, as a successor to the Vivo Y100 5G. Exclusive details from MySmartPrice reveal that this device will be priced under Rs. 24,000, making it a solid rival against the Motorola Edge 40 Neo, POCO F5, Infinix ZERO 30 5G, and others in the segment.

Take a look at the expected specifications

The Vivo Y200 5G is rumored to have a 6.67-inch Full HD+ (1080×1920 pixels) AMOLED display, with a 120Hz refresh rate. For additional security measures, it will include an in-display fingerprint sensor. Dimensions-wise, it will measure 7.69mm in thickness, and weigh 190g. At the back, it may sport a 64MP (OIS) primary camera and a 2MP depth sensor. Up front, it will have a center-aligned punch-hole for the 16MP selfie camera.

A Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 SoC may power the phone

The Vivo Y200 5G is rumored to be powered by a Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 SoC, paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. Out of the box, the device is expected to run on Android 13-based Funtouch OS 13. A 4,800mAh battery with 44W fast-charging support rounds out the anticipated features. With its impressive specifications and competitive pricing, this smartphone is poised to make a significant impact on the Indian market.

