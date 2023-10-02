India climbs to 47th in 5G Speedtest Global Index

By Akash Pandey 01:40 pm Oct 02, 202301:40 pm

India's mobile download speeds have increased dramatically over the past year

India has soared up the Speedtest Global Index, leaping 72 spots to land at 47th place in Q3 2023, thanks to the arrival of 5G technology. According to Ookla data, India's median download speeds skyrocketed from 13.87Mbps in September 2022 to an impressive 50.21Mbps in August 2023. This incredible growth is mainly due to the nationwide 5G rollout and investments by operators like Jio and Airtel in backhaul infrastructure.

Jammu and Kashmir lead in mobile download speeds

Regionally, Jammu and Kashmir led the pack in mobile median download speeds, hitting a remarkable 150.96Mbps. This accomplishment outshines other states such as Bihar and West Bengal, largely because of the region's emphasis on infrastructure development, especially in tourist hotspots. Both Jio and Airtel have played a crucial role in expanding 5G coverage since October 2022, resulting in significant performance enhancements across all telecom circles.

5G outshines 4G with a staggering speed difference

The gap between 5G and 4G speeds in India is massive, with median download speeds on 5G being a jaw-dropping 2,003% faster than those on 4G in August 2023. To be specific, median download speeds on 5G reached 316.24Mbps, compared to a mere 14.97Mbps on 4G networks. This enormous speed increase has not only boosted customer satisfaction but also paved the way for Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) services to fill connectivity gaps in areas where fiber installation is difficult.

Operators bridging the digital divide with 5G Fixed Wireless Access

Indian operators have rolled out 5G Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) services to supplement their existing offerings and deliver cost-effective broadband connectivity in areas where laying fiber is unfeasible. Airtel's Xstream AirFiber and Jio's AirFiber have broadened their FWA services in major cities, providing a variety of plans to cater to diverse needs. With download speeds ranging from 30Mbps to 1Gbps, these services are poised to play a crucial role in bridging India's digital divide.