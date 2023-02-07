Business

Airtel 5G launched in Raipur and Durg-Bhilai

Airtel 5G launched in Raipur and Durg-Bhilai

Written by Sanjana Shankar Feb 07, 2023, 06:59 pm 2 min read

The company is yet to announce its 5G data plans (Photo credit: Airtel)

Bharti Airtel has launched its 5G services in two more cities in Chhattisgarh, namely, Raipur and Durg-Bhilai. Eligible Airtel users can enjoy up to 20-30 times faster speed than the current 4G network at no additional cost. The company has not revealed its 5G data plans yet. The telco is expanding its next-generation network in a staged manner and will gradually cover other locations.

Why does this story matter?

Airtel intends to cover major urban cities in India by this year and intends to complete the nationwide rollout of 5G by March 2024.

The company uses non-standalone 5G technology, which utilizes 4G network components. It has already recorded more than a million customers for its 5G network.

Reliance Jio launched its 5G services in these locations last month.

Airtel 5G is currently available in these new locations

In Raipur, Airtel 5G Plus is available in Pandhri, Jawahar Chowk, Mova - Saddu, Gol Bazar, Shankar Nagar - Ashok Ratna, Bhanpuri, Urla, Raja Talab, Bhartagaon, RDA Colony, Wall Fort Colony, Santoshi Nagar, Samta Colony, and Gudihari. In Durg-Bilai, it is live in Ispat Nagar, TI Mall, Sector 7, Subhash Chowk, Kohka Chowk, Tiranga Chowk, Priyadarshini, Khurshitar, Sarda Para Camp 2, and Ramnagar Road.

The company recently released its 5G service in Ujjain, Gwalior

Earlier this week, Airtel released its fifth-generation service in three more cities across Madya Pradesh-Ujjain, Gwalior, and Bhopal. The telco also rolled out its 5G service in Itanagar, Arunachal Pradesh.

Customers can enjoy superfast access to high-definition video streaming

"Airtel customers in these two cities can now experience ultrafast network and enjoy speeds up to 20-30 times faster than the current 4G speeds," said Sujay Chakrabarti, CEO of Bharti Airtel, Madhya Pradesh and Chhatisgarh. He added that customers will be able to "enjoy superfast access to high-definition video streaming, gaming, multiple chatting, instant uploading of photos and more."

How to activate Airtel 5G Plus?

You do not have to purchase a new SIM since the existing 4G SIM is 5G-enabled. Here's how you can activate Airtel 5G Plus. First, ensure that your smartphone is running the latest software. Head to Settings on your smartphone, select Mobile Network, and choose Airtel SIM. Now, select the Preferred network type and click on the 5G network option.