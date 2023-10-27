Russia strongly denies Vladimir Putin's death claims

Russia strongly denies Vladimir Putin's death claims

By Snehadri Sarkar Edited by Chanshimla Varah 01:52 pm Oct 27, 202301:52 pm

Putin is not dead, says the Kremlin

The Kremlin has denied the rumors that Russian President Vladimir Putin died on Thursday at his residence in Moscow. His death was reported by the Telegram channel General SVR, which has long maintained that the Russian autocrat had cancer. Last week, a Kremlin "insider" alleged that Putin suffered a heart attack and was resuscitated at his official residence.

Know about origin of Putin's death rumors

In their post, the channel also claimed that a "coup" was underway as Putin's entourage attempted to pass off his body double as the real president. "Attention! There is currently an attempted coup in Russia! Russian President Vladimir Putin died this evening at his residence in Valdai. At 20.42 Moscow time, doctors stopped resuscitation and pronounced death," wrote General SVR.

Details on General SVR's claims on Putin's alleged death

The channel further stated, "Now the doctors are blocked in the room with Putin's corpse; they are being held by members of the presidential security service on the personal orders of Dmitry Kochnev (Federal Guard Service director)." "Security for the president's double has been beefed up.‌ Any attempt to pass off a double as the president after Putin's death is a coup," it added.

Absurd information: Kremlin on Putin's death reports

Kremlin Spokesperson Dmitry Peskov addressed the rumors of the Russian president's death, labeling them an "absurd information canard." Earlier, the Russian spokesperson also rejected claims that Putin suffered a heart attack last weekend and called rumors of the 71-year-old utilizing body doubles an "absurd hoax."

Previous reports on Putin's health

The same Telegram channel had also previously alleged that Putin's security personnel detected noises and sounds of falling objects from the bedroom of the president on Sunday. "Two security officers immediately followed into the president's bedroom and saw Putin lying on the floor next to the bed and an overturned table with food and drinks," stated General SVR.

What will happen if Putin dies

In the event that Putin passes away or steps down unexpectedly, the Russian Federation Council has 14 days to hold early presidential elections. The Central Election Commission would call it if it does not act, and PM Mikhail Mishustin would serve as interim president. However, many consider Mishustinan an unlikely candidate. Among the other possible contenders are Dmitry Medvedev, Sergei Kiriyenko, and Sergei Shoigu.